SCSU Hockey Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule

By Alexander Fern / Sports Director / @AlexInTheBooth

(CenterIceView)

The St. Cloud State Men’s Ice Hockey team and the NCHC have announced the schedule for the 2024-25 season.

SCSU opens up conference play on the eighth of November when the Miami University RedHawks visit the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

SCSU then has a bye-week the second week of conference play. From there, they will travel to Colorado Springs to visit the up-and-coming Colorado College Tigers.

After that, the grind begins for SCSU when Nebraska-Omaha comes to town. After that series, SCSU is on the road for two weeks at North Dakota and UMD.

Arizona State will visit St. Cloud for the first time as a member of the NCHC following those two weeks, and then SCSU heads south to Omaha.

North Dakota visits SCSU the week after, and then travels to Kalamazoo for a battle with the Western Michigan Broncos.

SCSU will see two Colorado teams the following weeks after a bye when CC comes to visit and they travel to the Mile-High-City and play the defending National Champion Denver Pioneers.

The Huskies finish up the season at the Brooks Center against long-time rival UMD on March 7-8.

The full conference schedule can be found on the NCHC Website.