A 2-2 record and 71 Runs Scored: St. Cloud State Baseball’s Road Trip to Arkansas

Ryan McNamara // KVSC Sports Director

St. Cloud State baseball traveled down to the Natural State this weekend to take on Arkansas-Monticello in a four-game series. The Huskies offense had a ridiculous weekend, scoring 19 or more runs in three of the four games.

Saturday saw a near-comeback for the Huskies, as in the sixth inning of game one they saw themselves in a deficit as large as 13 runs. After scoring 14 runs combined in the 7th and 8th innings, SCSU gave up an RBI single in the bottom of the 8th, unable to score in the 9th to drop the first game of the afternoon.

Game two on Sunday was controlled by the Huskies after the third inning, as SCSU outscored UAM 24 to 13 in the final seven frames. Five Huskies had three or more hits in the win, with Brayden Jacobson leading the group with five hits. Riley Ahern had five innings pitched in the contest, securing his second win of the season.

Game three came just hours later on Sunday, and the only thing that could subdue the Huskies offense was, surprisingly, the lack of daylight. The game was ended after six innings and the Huskies could only muster up four runs offensively. Jack Habeck pitched all six innings for SCSU, striking out eight but giving up five runs. UAM got their second win of the series with help from the top five batters in their order, each recorded a hit.

Game four was a dominant ending to the series for St. Cloud State, as the team was hitting on all cylinders in Monday’s matchup. A 19-2 victory was highlighted by 13 unanswered runs for the Huskies, with nine different batters crossing home plate in the nine inning walloping. Sam Riola played well on the mound and at the plate in the win, striking out ten batters in six innings while recording three hits at the plate.

St. Cloud State baseball will take a break until March 9th, when they will have a Florida series versus Nova Southeastern.