Huskies Sports Wrap April 29, 2024

Max Steigauf / “Senior” Sports Director / @MSteigauf

BASE: The Huskies baseball team travelled to Minot over the weekend to play the Minot State Beavers in a weekend three game series. In game one a pair of Huskies homeruns in the second inning gave St. Cloud the lead they needed to win 5-2. On Saturday it took a bit for the offense to show up, but Cal James would get St. Cloud on the board in the fourth inning with a solo homerun. The last three innings the Huskies pulled away from Minot, outscoring the Beavers 6-3 to take game two 9-5. Sunday’s game started rough with Jack Habeck giving up two runs in the first inning. St. Cloud responded by tying the game in the second but the Beavers notched another three runs on the Huskies’ starter to avoid the sweep, and win 5-3.

BIG PERFORMERS: Sawyer Smith 5-13 (.385) 2 RBI Garrett Bevaqua 5-10 (.500) 5 RBI, 3B, HR Cal James 4-11 (.364) 2 RBI, 2B, HR (Leads team w/ 12 HR)

SOFT: St. Cloud’s Softball team wrapped up their season in Saint Joseph against a pair of NSIC opponents. The Friday’s double header against the Minot State Beavers was a wild one. In game one the Huskies fell behind 6-1 heading into the bottom of the third. That is when the Huskies woke up notching 9 runs aided by a huge grand slam by senior second basemen Lydia Krueger. The Beavers battled back to take the lead, but the Huskies walked off thanks to a wild pitch to take game one 14-13. Game two though saw the bats cool off and Minot took game two 6-2. St. Cloud wrapped their regular season on Saturday against the U of Mary Marauders. In game one of the double header the Huskies took advantage of a shaky start by the Marauders starter who only would go a third of an inning giving up five runs. That was enough off a lead for St. Cloud to win game one 7-3. Game two was the Polar opposite. This time it was the Huskies’ starter that was chased early in a 7-2 loss. The Huskies are 8th in the NSIC and will compete in the NSIC tournament on Wednesday.