Addi Scribner and Spencer Meier Named 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Nominees

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

Two Huskies have been recognized for the work they do on and off the ice. Addi Scribner and Spencer Meier were both nominated for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award this week.

Spencer Meier heads to the center of the ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl

Meier has been a staple of the men’s hockey program wearing the “C” for three seasons. He has also contributed a lot off the ice volunteering to skate with local youth hockey programs and the Minnesota Wild’s Special Hockey Program on Sundays. Meier also hosted the Spencer Meier Hockey Camp over the summer where about 70 kids learned from Meier and some of his teammates.

Addi Scribner waits during warmups before a game against St. Thomas. Photo Credit: Thomas Breech

Scribner has helped boost the Huskies Women’s program into the spotlight but has also led her team in helping plan events with organizations around St. Cloud. She also volunteers at a lot of youth hockey organizations to help grow women’s hockey in the Granite City. Scribner also is a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on campus at St. Cloud State.

The finalists for the 2023 Humanitarian Award will be announced in February and the winner will be announced during the Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa Bay on April 7.