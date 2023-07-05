Arizona State Joins NCHC for 2024-25 Season

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The St. Cloud State Huskies will see a new member in the NCHC.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Arizona State University will be its ninth member starting in the 2024-25 season.

The NCHC last expanded its members back in 2013.

NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems says “The NCHC is ecstatic to welcome Arizona State University as a member…. We are also excited to introduce ASU fans and the western U.S. market to the strong traditions of our member institutions and to create new rivalries.”

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey reacted to the news with a tweet reading “Welcome to the NCHC, Sun Devil Hockey! See you on the ice!”