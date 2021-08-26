AVCA Preseason Poll Puts SCSU At Number Sixteen

With just 10 days left until the season gets under way, the Huskies Volleyball program has made noise once more. This morning, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) ranked St. Cloud State’s Volleyball program at #16 in the country.

This ranking marks the first time since 1997 that the Huskies have received a Fall rank, and it’s the second time in three seasons that SCSU has made the Top 25 in the Coaches’ Poll.

The girls get back to the court on September 2nd from Michigan Technological University as they compete in the Keweenaw Tournament. They will face Parkside, Northern Michigan, Michigan Tech, and Lake Superior State. The 2021 season serves up Parkside as the first opponent, at 4pm on September 2nd. Coverage for the tournament can be found on the KVSC Sports Stream.