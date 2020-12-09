Bulldogs Sweep State Over Weekend

By Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After starting off the season splitting with the Mankato State Mavericks, the Huskies Women’s Hockey Team were swept up in Duluth last Friday and Saturday.

Anna Klein would open the scoring for UMD halfway through the first period, slipping the puck past first-year goaltender Sanni Aholi. The Bulldogs would score three more goals in the first nine minutes of the second period that would end Aholi’s night in net facing 17-shots. Emma Polusny would finish the game between the pipes stopping all 17-shots she faced in a 4-0 victory for Duluth.

Polusny would start Game Two for St. Cloud Saturday afternoon. The first period would end scoreless, but it wouldn’t take long for the Dog’s of Duluth to score in the second. The Bulldogs would score four goals in four minutes and 15 seconds to take a 4-0 lead into the 3rd period. Jenniina Nylund would score the lone goal for the Huskies late in the 3rd in a 5-1 defeat.

St. Cloud State will wrap up their 2020 side of the schedule this upcoming weekend in Bemidji to take on the Beavers.