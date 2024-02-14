Cardinals Pummel Tigers 77-54

Photo Credit: Tech H.S. Activities.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/@carl_goenner/ St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Tuesday, February 14, the St. Cloud Tech Tiger boys basketball team fell to the Alexandria Cardinals 77-54. Chase Thompson was the games leading scorer, finishing with 18 points for Alexandria while Tameron Ferguson had 17 for St. Cloud.

The Cardinals kicked the game off with a three pointer from Talan Witt. St. Cloud’s offense struggled to find rhythm in the first half and forwards Chase Thompson and Grayson Grove of Alexandria made their presence known. As the first half ended, the Alexandria Cardinals led the Tech Tigers 37-30 behind Grayson Grove’s 9 points.

The Cardinals applied a zone-coverage full court press in the second half and their lead continued to grow. St. Cloud continued to miss shots and the Cardinals took advantage.

Even when the Cardinals were given a technical foul for delay of game, the Tigers still couldn’t capitalize. The Alexandria Cardinals then went on to earn a 23 point victory over the Tech Tigers behind Chase Thompson 18 points.