Cardinals Win Section Championship with 91-45 Route.

By Carl Goenner / Assistant Sports Director / @carl_goenner / Willmar, Minn.

-On March 14, 2024, the Alexandria Cardinals defeated the St. Cloud Tech Tigers to win the Class 3A Section 8 championship. Alexandria’s Mason Witt led the way and finished with 25 points in the 91-45 win.

The Cardinals came out strong and soon had a 33-6 lead thanks to the successful shooting of Mason Witt and Grayson Grove. Before long, Alexandria was taking a 45-22 lead into halftime behind Mason Witts 15 points.

The Tigers found some success early in the second half but the Cardinals were resilient. After forcing several Tiger turnovers, they regained the momentum again. They then proceeded to extend their lead with a barrage of 3 pointers. The Cardinals moved on to take a 91-45 win behind Mason Witts 25 points. The Alexandria Cardinals are now the Class 3A Section 8 champions.