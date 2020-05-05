Cathedral Hockey’s Motzko Taken in USHL Phase II Draft

Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

(Photo by Youth Hockey Hub)

The second phase of the annual United States Hockey League was held on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sioux Falls Stampede selected Mack Motzko with their 14th-round selection. Motzko tallied 60 points in his senior season this past winter. He ranked third overall in points on the Crusader team that finished third in the 2020 MSHSL Class A State Tournament.

The second phase of the draft is to fill a USHL team’s roster with players eligible to play the next season. A team has the ability to fill a 45-player affiliate list. The number of players selected in the draft depends on the number of players on the team’s affiliate list. This means that Motzko will have the opportunity to make the team in a tryout in June or July.

The Motzko family is very familiar with the Sioux Falls Stampede organization. Mack’s father, Bob, was the inaugural coach of the Stampede and served in the position from 1999 to 2001. He also served as general manager of the team.