Clara Krenz and James Pleski Awarded SCSU 2019-20 Senior Athletes of the Year

On Thursday, SCSU held their eighth annual St. Cloud State Senior Sendoff. Usually, an event held in person, but this year, the event was held over Zoom.

During the ceremony, the prestigious awards of Senior Athlete of the Year were awarded. The award is given out to each of the top female and male athletes during a given academic year at SCSU and selected by coaches and athletics staff members.

Clara Krenz was given the 2019-20 Female Senior Athlete of the Year Award. Krenz, the reigning NSIC Libero of the Year, is coming off of a historic senior season not only for her but for the volleyball team as a whole, as they made it to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

James Pleski became the fifth wrestler since 2015-16 to earn the Male Senior Athlete of the Year Award on Thursday. Pleski led the SCSU wrestling squad to yet another great season, as they finished the season ranked number one in the country and well on their way to another NCAA DII Title Run before the cancellation of the event.