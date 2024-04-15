Huskies Sports Wrap April 15, 2024

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

BASE: The Huskies baseball team had a double header on Saturday against the U-Mary Marauders. In game one the huskies used a seven run 3rd inning to cruise past U-Mary 15-1 with redshirt Junior Luke Tupy (TOO-pee) collecting his sixth win of the year. In game two the huskies offense continued, but a pair of five run innings allowed the Marauders to take game two 12-6. That would set up a rubber game on Sunday against the two NSIC teams. The Huskies found their offense once again early scoring five runs in the first inning. St. Cloud found multiple ways to extend their lead which was tested by U-Mary late but St. Cloud’s lead held up for a 13-11 win.

SOFT: St. Cloud State’s softball team had a crucial two series over the weekend at Selke Field. On Saturday the Huskies had a double header against the third place Minnesota State Mavericks. Minnesota State controlled a majority of game one pulling away late with four runs in the last two innings to take the first game 7-1. Game two the Huskies would be the ones who controlled play and had a 4-1 lead heading into the 6th inning, but the Mavericks once again would score crucial runs late to complete the sweep of the Huskies 10-5. St. Cloud would look to turn things around in their second series of the weekend against the Sioux Falls Cougars. In game one St. Cloud would be the team that would pull away late to win 5-2 thanks to a few fielding errors from Sioux Falls. In game two St. Cloud built a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Huskies added another four runs to take a 7-0 lead into the seventh. The Cougars tried to come back scoring four runs in the seventh but the rally would come up short. With that sweep the Huskies are now eighth in the NSIC.

TEN: The Huskies Tennis team had a rough match against the Sioux Falls Cougars last weekend. The Huskies lost the doubles point 2-1 to start the match. Things would not get much better for St. Cloud. Only Oriana Grott won her singles match as the Huskies fell to the Cougars 5-1. On Sunday the Huskies were swept by the Augustana Vikings 7-0 dropping the huskies record to 4-8.