Crush Defeat Cardinals After Dominant 3rd Period

Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud Crush boys hockey team beat the Alexandria Cardinals 6-1 at home on Thursday, January 4, 2024. St. Cloud scored 5 goals in the third period with two of them coming from Forward Aiden Yurzyck who finished with 3 points. Nick Bierschbach scored two goals in the game and Henry Burkstrand also had 3 points on the night.

Evan Anderson was the first to score giving Alexandria a 1-0 lead with 13:27 left in the first period. Just over 3 minutes later, Henry Burkstrand found the back of the net for St. Cloud to tie the game up at 1 a piece.

The second period went scoreless but only 1:46 seconds into the third, Nick Bieschbach scored with Max Kiffmeyer earning the assist. Connor Wavrin then scored his first goal of the year with the pass from Joe Hess. Both Aiden Yurzyck and Nick Bierschbach proceeded to score one more goal a piece and help the crush earn a 6-1 victory over the Alexandria Cardinals.