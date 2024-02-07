Crush Loose 9th straight, Despite Bensons 18.

Photo Credit: Tech High School Activities Dept.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On February 6, 2024, the Bemidji Lumberjacks girls basketball team defeated the St. Cloud Crush Crush 60-55. Alivia Thompson finished with 13 points for Bemidji while Jayna Benson of St. Cloud was the leading scorer with 18 on the night.

The game started fast with the two squads keeping the score close. Jayna Benson was a key contributor early on, finding success driving to the basket. Even with Bensons strong first half, the Bemidji Lumberjacks still took a 30-20 lead into half time.

The Crush started the second half off with a bang. Less than 1 minute into the half, Elise Hausmann drained a three-pointer. This was followed by several fast break buckets and a Camryn Kenning 3 point play to bring St. Cloud back within two. However, the Lumberjacks were resilient and after taking advantage of St. Cloud Turnover, moved on to a 60-55 win.