DNR warns of rapidly changing ice conditions

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Unseasonably warm weather, combined with a lack of snow cover, has created unsafe ice conditions on some bodies of water in Minn.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s are weakening the ice, with small ponds and drainage ditches melting the fastest.

The Minnesota DNR wants to remind adults and kids to be extremely cautious around ice on these bodies of water, which are melting much earlier than usual.

They say now is a critical time for parents and guardians to talk with their kids about the dangers of walking on ice. And: Everyone can play a part in talking with their neighbors and making sure kids are never on the ice without an adult.

More ice safety tips here.