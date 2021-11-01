Dragons Late Goal Haunts Huskies in Halloween Matinee

By: Josh Wheeler @JoshWheeler23

Huskies came into Moorhead hot off of a 2-0 win at home against Northern State Friday, but it wasn’t enough to slay the Dragons as Moorhead would tally a goal late in the 80th minute of play. Despite two overtimes, both teams walking away with a tie in this one.

Huskies outshooting Moorhead 29-6. The lone goal for the Huskies coming from the redshirt senior Nicole Friis punching one in high and tight for the 1-0 lead in the 68th minute putting St. Cloud State up by one goal, until Alison Tharpe of MSU Moorhead would take advantage of a turnover near the goalie box and take a feed from Mason Kimble to put the tying goal on the board nearing the end of regulation.

Evie Kohn facing only 2 shots all game as the Huskies back line kept the Dragons at bay , maintaining much of possession through 110 minutes of play.

Huskies looking to finish strong as NSIC tournament begins next Wednesday.

Huskies move on to face Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday at 1:00 PM – you can stream that game on the NSIC Network before the Huskies are back on the airwaves Friday in their home finale against University of Minnesota Duluth, you can catch that game on the KVSC Sports Stream at 5:00 PM.