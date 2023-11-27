DRAHEIM’S CAREER HIGH 16 NOT ENOUGH AS ST. CLOUD FALLS TO MICHIGAN TECH 74-68

By Luke Pader/sports reporter/St. Cloud Minn.

-St. Cloud women’s basketball came into a matchup on Sunday against Michigan Tech looking to rise to 4-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Michigan Tech that came out hot, shooting 10-17 from the field and 6-9 from the three point line in the first quarter to jump out to a 27-13 lead. The Huskies defense would stand tall over the next two quarters only allowing 20 total points over the two frames. This allowed the offense to mount a comeback led by Morgan Draheim. She shot 3-3 in the 3rd quarter including two three pointers to cut the Michigan Tech lead to one, 47-46. Sadly it was Michigan Tech that prevailed, led by Alyssa Wypych scoring 20 points while shooting 5-6 from beyond the arc. St. Cloud showed a lot of heart to get back in the game but Michigan Tech came away with the win 74-68.