Emma Gentry Given Rookie Of The Week Honors

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Emma Gentry earned WCHA Rookie of the Week honors for her performance over the weekend in Bemidji. Gentry scored two goals including the game winner on Thursday. The game winner was Gentry’s first career goal.

The win on Thursday marked the first SCSU win in Bemidji since 2018. The three points earned over the weekend propelled the Huskies into third place in the WCHA as they head into their break.