Ferguson Shines in 71-67 Win Over Sartell

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn

-On January 2024, the St. Cloud Tech Tiger boys basketball team faced off with the Sartell Sartell Sabers and came away with a 71-67 win. The Tigers were led by Tameron Ferguson who finished the game with 33 points.

After the Sabers got out to an early 6-0 lead, the Tigers came storming back and took the lead with a couple of steals that led to 4 fast break points. Moulid Abdi then hit back to back three pointers with nearly 4 minutes remaining. Tameron Ferguson followed that up with 2 more layups to help the Tigers take a 32-31 lead into half time.

The second half was very close and Ferguson continued to shoot the ball well. St. Cloud and Sartell continued to swap leads until St. Cloud Finally pulled away late. Tameron Ferguson sunk all his free throws in the last minute and the Tigers moved on to a 71-67 win.