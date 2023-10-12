Foley Ties Single Game Kill Record in Loss to Minnesota Duluth:

By Carl Goenner / Assistant Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner

St. Cloud, Minn. -On October 12, 2023 the St. Cloud State volleyball team hosted the University of Minnesota Duluth in a thrilling NSIC matchup.

The first set was tight until Allena Shimon earned a Service Ace and the Huskies began to pull away and would win the first set.

However, the Bulldogs would not stay down as they came roaring back in the second set and won both the second and third sets.

The fourth set was close once again and after tallying 10 kills in the second set, Senior Kenzie Foley continued her strong game and tied the St. Cloud State single game kill record with 32 kills. The performance by Foley wasn’t enough to hold the Bulldogs back and St. Cloud State fell to the University of Minnesota Duluth 1 set to 4.

Next Up: The Huskies will travel to Bemidji to take on the Bemidji State Beavers on October 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM.