Foley’s 24 Helps Huskies Cruise Past Marauders

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn. -On Friday, Nov. 3. 2023, The St.Cloud State volleyball team took down the University of Mary Marauders 3-0 behind Kenzie Foley’s 24 kills and .618 hitting percentage.

The first set stayed close until Sam Zimmerman earned back-to-back kills to give the Huskies a four point lead and they would use that momentum to win the first set 25-15.

Kenzie Foley then earned 7 more kills to win set two and help St. Cloud State take a two sets to zero lead over the University of Mary.

The third set was more of the same, Foley added 9 more kills for a total of 24 and the Huskies finished their clean sweep of the Marauders after winning the third set 25-17.



Next up: The Huskies will face off against the Minot State Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Halenbeck Hall.