Former Husky Ciraulo Makes History In USPHL

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Former SCSU women’s hockey player, Tina Ciraulo, made history over the weekend when she became the head coach of the Metro Hockey Club. This marked the first time in the USPHL’s eight year history that a woman was the head coach of a team.

The USPHL is a Tier III junior hockey league with six teams based in Minnesota. MHC, based in Fraser, Mich., is a part of the Metro Jets organization. The Jets are the affiliate of the Boston Jr. Bruins of the NCDC.

In her four years at SCSU, Ciraulo scored 55 points as a defender. Ciraulo wore a letter on her jersey for her last three seasons on the Huskies. She was an alternate captain her sophomore and junior seasons, and the captain her senior season.

Prior to this job, Ciraulo coached for a few different teams in Michigan. On one of her stops as an assistant coach, she coached a few members of the USNTDP, one of the top development teams in the nation. One of those players, Sasha Pastujov, is projected to go in the first round of next year’s NHL Draft.