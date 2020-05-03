Former Minnetonka Star Luedtke Commits to Play For SCSU

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

(Photo by Youth Hockey Hub)

In March of 2018, the Minnetonka Skippers were celebrating on the ice after winning the AA Boy’s Hockey Title. Since that day, a handful of players on that team have committed to play division one hockey.

In that group of commits was Josh Luedtke, who had previously committed to play for Denver. Today, in a tweet, Luedtke announced his change of commitment to come play with the Huskies.

Luedtke, a 5’8” defenseman, put 32 points up during his junior season of high school when they brought home the state title. In his senior season, Luedtke captained the Skippers. During that season, he paired up with Michigan Tech commit, Grant Docter, to form one of the most dominant defensive pairings in the state.

With the decision to come to St. Cloud State, Josh will join his former Minnetonka teammate, Joe Molenaar. Molenaar shared his excitement in a tweet on Saturday as well.