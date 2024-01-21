Game 2 Recap // A Shootout Win for the Huskies

Gavin Nelson // In-Studio Producer // @GavinNelson_WAV

After losing to the Fighting Hawks in game 1, St. Cloud State would be able to come back and beat the Hawks in a shootout with the final score of 3-3 to tie for first place in the NCHC.

For most of the game, it would be a back-and-forth contest as neither the Hawks nor the Huskies would be able to keep the lead.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

To start things off, at 7:31 into the 1st period it would be a goal by Kyler Kupka to make it a 0-1 lead and not even 9 seconds later for his third goal on the weekend, Jackson Blake would tie things up for North Dakota. That would be it for scoring for the rest of the 1st period until 17:02 in the 2nd, Grant Achan would score to get the Huskies a 1-2 lead with an assist from Dominic Basse and Zach Okabe. It should be noted that it doesn’t happen all that often that there is an assist from a goalie. After coming out of the 2nd intermission, Jake Livanavage would tie things up at 2 a piece. 2 minutes later, the Huskies’ own Veeti Miettin from an assist by his brother Verner Miettinen and Zach Okabe would be able to pull ahead to make it a 2-3 game. The final goal on the night would be at 13:02 in the 3rd, Berg Cameron would tie things at 3.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

UP NEXT: St. Cloud State’s next series will be the weekend of January 26th & 27th as they take on the 19th-ranked (7th NCHC) Omaha Mavericks 11-9-2. Friday’s game is set for 7:30 pm CST and Saturday’s game is set for 6:00 pm CST. You can catch our pregame show 30 minutes before puck drop on 88.1 FM KVSC or online at KVSC.org.