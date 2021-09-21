Girls Soccer: Crusaders Start Slow, Finish Fast in Shutout Over Apollo

by Blake Theisen / Sports Director / @btheisen24

The St. Cloud Apollo girl’s soccer team continued their season long struggle on Monday night, falling the the Cathedral Crusaders 5-0 on their home field.

Apollo, still in search of their first win this season, maintained possession early in the first half, but Cathedral was able to break through first in the 27th minute. Senior midfielder Meghan Corbett sent a strong right footed shot over the head of Apollo goalkeeper Josephine Voumard from 30 yards out for the opening tally.

The Eagles and Crusaders played a balanced first half that saw Cathedral carry their 1-0 lead to the locker room.

In the opening moments of the second half, Apollo found themselves with several opportunities to find the equalizer. Junior Jaydn Betzold and sophomore Melanie O’Hara each exchanged chances for Apollo, but neither were able to get a clean strike on their attempts.

It was in the 52nd minute when things began to quickly unravel for Apollo. Cathedral’s Hope Schueller beat Voumard twice in just two minutes, once off a set piece from 35 yards out and again on a wide open look from the top of the box. Then, in the 58th minute, it was senior Peyton Mathiason banging home a low liner to open the game up to a 4-0 Cathedral lead.

Apollo failed to respond after that, and another late goal from Mathiason in the final minute sealed the envelope on the Crusaders 5-0 victory “on the road”.

The Eagles (0-5) loss still leaves them in search of their first win. They’ll continue a three game homestand on Tuesday against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Cathedral meanwhile improves to 3-3-1 and is also back in action on Tuesday against Little Falls in a Granite Ridge Conference matchup.