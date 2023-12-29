Hot Start Fuels Crush to 5-2 Win Over Sartell.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On Thursday night, December 28, 2023, The St. Cloud Crush boys hockey team earned a 5-2 victory at home over the Sartell Sabers. Five separate players scored goals for St. Cloud and two of them came in the first minute of the game.

Things got out to a fast start for St. Cloud as forward Jack Fitch found the back of the net just 11 seconds into the game. Henry Burkstrand then gave the Crush a 2-0 lead 50 seconds into the period. Max Kiffmeyer added another goal later in the first to give the Crush a 3-0 lead going into period number 2.

After the Sabers scored in early in the Second period, they did it once again in the third to shrink their deficit to 1. However, St. Cloud was resilient and after Devin Finnegan scored once again, Ty Zach put the final nail in the coffin with an empty net goal to give the St. Cloud Crush a win.