HOW TO TUNE IN: HUSKIES TRAVEL TO ST. PAUL; DEFEND CONFERENCE TITLE

By Alexander Fern / Sports Director / @AlexInTheBooth

(CenterIceView)

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team is traveling down I-94 this week and look to defend their NCHC Frozen Faceoff title.

SCSU will play the Denver Pioneers in the nightcap of two games on Friday night at 7:37 P.M. Pregame on KVSC begins at 7:00 with Max Steigauf in studio. Brian Moos will be on play-by-play for Friday while Zac Chapman will provide color analysis and Alexander Fern will be your ice-side reporter.

If the Huskies are to win on Friday, they will play the winner of Omaha vs North Dakota on Saturday evening. SCSU needs to win the Frozen Faceoff to qualify for the NCAA tournament for a 7th straight season.

