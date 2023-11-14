Huskies Advance to NSIC Semifinals with 3-0 Win Over Northern State

Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn. -On November 11. 2023, the St. Cloud State volleyball team hosted the Northern State Wolves in the NSIC quarterfinals. Kenzie Foley excelled in the match earning her 19th double-double of the year with 16 kills and 13 digs.

The first two sets went back and forth, but the Huskies pulled away and won the first set 25-21 then the second set 25-19. St. Cloud State then got out to a 12-1 lead in the third set and would eventually win that set as well 25-14 to finish the sweep of the Northern State Wolves.