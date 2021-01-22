Huskies Baseball Land At Third in NSIC Preseason Coach’s Poll

By: Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

This last week the NSIC released their preseason poll with St. Cloud State finding themselves in the top three.

SCSU received 164 points behind Minnesota State Mankato with 184 points and two first-place votes, and Augustana taking the number one spot with 195 points along with 13 first-place votes.

Pat Dolan returns for his 14th season as the manager of the Huskies who has an impressive record of 487-175-1 finishing last season at 9-5 before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.