Huskies Beat Beavers, Advance to NSIC Quarterfinals.

Photo Credit: Martina Vue. SCSU Athletics.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 the St. Cloud State women’s basketball team defeated the Minot State Beavers in the first round of the NSIC Tournament. Jada Eggebrecht led both teams in scoring with 19 points while shooting 50% from the field.

St. Cloud State started strong. They got out to an early 11-0 lead with 8 of those points coming in the paint. Minot State climbed back into the game, but St. Cloud State held them back and finished the first half with a 31-22 lead.

Dru Henning drilled a three pointer to kick off the second half and the Huskies had control of the game once again. The Beavers then stepped up their defense in the 4th quarter and even earned 3 steals. St. Cloud State maintained a 9 point cushion for the rest of the game and defeated the Minot State Beavers 78-61.

Next Up:

The Huskies will travel to Sioux Falls to take on the University of Mary Marauders in the Quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament. The game will take place at the Sanford Pentagon and tip off is set for 7:00 PM.

KVSC’s Carl Goenner will broadcast the game live on 97.5 RadioX.