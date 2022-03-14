Huskies Blow Two Goal lead, Swept By Bulldogs in NCHC Quarterfinal

by Blake Theisen / Sports Director

Another overtime game for the Huskies and the Bulldogs. Another loss for the Huskies.

The St. Cloud State (SCSU) men’s hockey team entered Saturday night’s game with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs needing a win to extend their NCHC Postseason. After being dumped the night prior, there was a good sense that St. Cloud could bounce back and force a winner take all game 3 on Sunday night.

For a moment, that sense looked like a sure fire lock. In fact, it was more than just a moment. The Huskies dominated the first period of play on Saturday night.

Nick Perbix opened the scoring for SCSU just 5:09 into the game. He fished out a loose puck in the slot and whipped a wrist shot behind UMD goaltender Ryan Fanti. Perbix played an incredible game for the Huskies.

“Great weekend. He stepped up,” said SCSU head coach Brett Larson. “I thought it was his best weekend of the year. He just took over the game at times and played with no fear. He was a bright spot all weekend long.”

St. Cloud hammered Fanti with pressure and gave the Bulldogs everything they could handle, outshooting them 20-5 in the first period. The pressure was relentless and was part of an absolutely dominant first period. But, the Perbix goal was the only time they’d score on those 20 first period shots.

“I was really proud of the guys. All we asked for was a response because last night they took it to us. Our guys responded and played really hard and, to be honest, 5-on-5 I liked our game the whole night. We played really hard tonight, played the right way.”