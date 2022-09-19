Huskies’ Cross Country Team Places 5th out of 20

Max Steigauf / Sports Director

St. Cloud State University’s cross country team took home a 5th place finish at the St. Olaf Invitational with two Huskies claiming top twenty performances.

The Huskies’ cross country team on Saturday travelled to Northfield to run in the St. Olaf Invitational which consisted of twenty teams and two hundred and sixty runners.

Cheresa Bouley placed 13th for the Huskies running a 23:22 6k. Not far behind, Iris Guider placed 19th for the Huskies with a 23:32 time.

Head cross country coach Sam Kettenhofen praised the team effort, “It was nice to get on the 6K distance and build our confidence and experience moving into the rest of the season.” Kettenhofen said, “I have been very pleased with how training has been going, so it was nice to see that work show up in a competition.”

The next competition for the cross country team will be the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota on September 23 at noon.