Huskies Down Bulldogs to Advance to Conference Semifinals

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ -On Nov. 6, 2023, the St. Cloud State Husky women’s soccer team took down the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the NSIC tournament.

The matchup started slow and it wasn’t until the Huskies second corner kick that Freshman Grace Olson would score the first goal. The Bulldogs then increased their offensive effort, but St. Cloud was able to stop them and continued to get more chances on offense.

After a scoreless second half, the Huskies finished with a 1-0 win to advance to the Semifinals of the NSIC Tournament.

Next Up: The Huskies will play the Bemidji State Beavers in the semifinals of the NSIC tournament on Friday, Nov. 10. 2023 at 2:00 PM.