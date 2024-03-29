Huskies Earn 2 game sweep over Wayne. 

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn,

-On March 29, 2024, the St. Cloud State softball team defeated the Wayne State Wildcats 4-1 in the first of 2 games.

Game 1.

The first two innings were scoreless thanks to some efficient fielding and Emma Eickhoff’s 3 strikeouts. It wasn’t until the third inning when Reece Holzhueter would score a run to give St. Cloud State a 1-0 lead. The Huskies got home runs from Maggie Fitzgerald and Grace Frechette to extend their lead. Emma Eickhoff added 3 more strikeouts in the game and the Huskies took a 4-1 win over the Wildcats.

Game 2.

The Huskies came out swinging in game two and the fielding was once again strong. Reece Holzhueter and Maggie Fitzgerald each hit ground rule doubles in the 3rd inning to give St. Cloud State a 2-0 lead. The Huskies didn’t look back and added on to the score. Reese Holzhueter would go on to hit a double and a triple to fuel St. Cloud State to a 6-0 victory over Wayne State.

Next UP:

The Huskies will take on Augustana University on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM,

The games will take place in the Husky Dome in St. Cloud Minnesota and will be broadcast on the KVSC Sports stream by KVSC’s Carl Goenner.

Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Zuehl. SCSU Athletics.