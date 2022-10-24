Huskies fall 4-2 to Northern Michigan

by Gavin Nelson // @_Gavin_NelsonWX

After ninety minutes of play, the Huskies would ultimately fall to the Wild Cats 4 – 2.

Compared to the rest of the Huskies season, this was the closest St. Cloud State was able to

keep the score against an opposing team. The first goal came early in the first half just 1:40

into the match. The goal was lined up by sophomore Philip Caputo, kicked through a

tight zone to freshman Miguel Konde Gwo to get their first goal of the night. Just 18

minutes later, the Wild Cats would respond as senior Quinn Putt, would have a lone

man goal to tie the match one a piece. Almost 10 minutes before the end of the first half, the

Wild Cats junior Philip Rimmler would add one more to the score sheet to make it 2-1

going into halftime.

Both teams would re-enter the pitch and the Huskies would get things

started 13 minutes in to the second half. A familiar name pops up as the Huskies

Miguel Konde Gwo would get his second goal of the evening assisted by Philip

Caputo. The rest of the night would go scoreless until the Wild Cats’ Philipp Rimmler

would tally two more points towards the final minutes of the game to get the final score of 4-2. Regardless of the outcome, a key take away from this game would be their defense. For majority of the game, St. Cloud State would be able to keep the ball out of their zone and in

Wild Cat territory. My player of the game is a freshman Miguel Konde Gwo as he

has four goals on the season, after tallying two against Northern Michigan.

