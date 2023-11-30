Huskies Fall in NCAA Quarterfinals

By Carl Goenner/Assistant Sports Director/carl_goenner/ St. Paul Minn,

-The quarterfinals of the NCAA volleyball central regional tournament took place on Nov, 30, 2023 when the St. Cloud State Huskies were defeated by the Central Missouri Jennies 0-3. Kersti Nix was the main benefactor for Central Missouri, finishing with 15 kills while hitting .414 on the night. The first set was dominated by the Jennies as Grace Winkelman earned 5 service aces to help them get out to a 10-1 lead and eventually win the set 25-13. The Huskies got out to a 10-6 lead in the second set but Central Missouri cam storming back to win the 2nd set 25-23. The Jennies then won the third set 25-20 to finish the sweep and end St. Cloud State’s season.