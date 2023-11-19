Huskies Fall in NSIC Championship Match

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud State volleyball team fell to the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears on Sunday, Nov, 19, 2023 in the NSIC Championship game. Emma Schmidt was the prime benefactor for the Golden Bears and finished with 11 kills while hitting .571.

Shelby Kimm earned a Service ace on the first serve of the game and the Huskies soon found themselves with a 7 point lead. Concordia St. Paul then came back to win the first set 26-24 and the second set as well 25-21. St. Cloud State continued to struggle in the third set and the Golden Bears won 25-18 to sweep the Huskies three sets to none for the NSIC Championship.

The Huskies now wait to be selected for the NCAA tournament and play in the central regional that will take place on the weekend of Dec, 2.