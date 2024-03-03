Huskies Fall in NSIC Quarterfinals.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ carl_goenner/ Sioux Falls, S.D.

-On March 2, 2024, the St. Cloud State women’s basketball was defeated in the NSIC Quarterfinals. The 61-75 loss to the University of Mary Marauders was highlighted by Megan Zander’s 28 points, matching her career high in the win.

St. Cloud State started strong with 2 three pointers from Jada Eggebrect and Tori Peschel. Soon the Huskies had an 8-1 lead and finished the first quarter with a 15-11 lead. After the University of Mary kept the game close in the 2nd, they finally took the lead as the half was ending and went in to half time leading St. Cloud State 35-32.

Megan Zander was on fire in the 2nd half and the Huskies had no answers. Zander went on to earn 2 steals and 14 points in the second half for the Marauders. She finished with a career tying 28 points and The University of Mary earned a 75-61 win ending St. Cloud States season.

Photo Credit: Junaid, St. Cloud State Athletics.