Huskies Hockey: Jack Peart Selected By Minnesota Wild in 2nd Round of NHL Draft, A New Transfer, and More

By Blake Theisen / KVSC Sports Director

Incoming Husky hockey freshman Jack Peart, the reigning Mr. Hockey award winner as the top high school player in the state of Minnesota, was selected by his hometown Minnesota Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Welcome to the #mnwild, Jack Peart!#NHLDraft | @XcelEnergyMN pic.twitter.com/ThH8ljWY4v — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 24, 2021 The Wild announced their selection of Peart on Twitter.

Peart, a native of Grand Rapids, MN, was selected with the 54th overall selection in the second round.

Peart, who will join the Huskies this season, said it has always been a dream of his to play for the Wild.

“That (Minnesota) is the NHL team I watched growing up,” Peart Said. “Just for me to get drafted by them and have a chance to play for them has been really special.”

Peart, along with Minnesota Wild Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Bracket, view the future Husky as a two-way defenseman who is responsible on both ends of the ice.

“I would still call him, even though he is a bit undersized, a two-way defender,” Brackett said of the newly acquired 5’11, 181lb prospect. “He takes care of the defensive zone very well. Where he excels are at his puck retrievals and zone exits.”

“He plays with a real mature awareness and poise. He should certainly have some chances at St. Cloud to be a power-play defenseman there.”

Peart will be joining a St. Cloud State blueline group that already boasts 7 players returning from last years National Runner-up group and former Minnetonka Skipper Josh Luedtke as a freshman.

He finished his high school career at Grand Rapids registering a team high 35 points in 18 games this past season. He then went on to play with the Fargo Force of the USHL for the second consecutive year where played in 33 games and scored 3 goals and 22 points.

Peart becomes the the fifth current Husky to be drafted. He joins Veeti Miettinen (Toronto 2020), Nick Perbix (Tampa Bay 2017), David Hrenak (Los Angeles 2018), and fellow Wild prospect Sam Hentges (2018).

Huskies Land RMU Transfer

It was reported last week by Mick Hatten of The Rink Live that Aidan Spellacy will be transferring to St. Cloud State after Robert Morris initially cut it’s men’s and women’s hockey programs.

Spellacy still has two more years of eligibility left and was an assistant captain at RMU last year. He had five goals, 11 points, and played a primarily on the third line as a Junior for the Colonials.

Spellacy is a center who could be a candidate to replace Will Hammer on St. Cloud’s 4th line. He won 57.5% of his faceoffs, which was tied for 18th in the nation.

Former Huskies Selected by Kraken

A pair of former Huskies were selected by the Seattle Kraken during last weeks NHL Expansion Draft. Former Husky defensemen Will Borgen and Dennis Cholowski were selected by the NHL’s newest franchise.

Borgen spent three seasons at St. Cloud State and appeared in 106 games from 2016 to 2018. The Moorhead native scored five goals and 41 total points for SCSU.

Cholowksi spent just one season with the Huskies in 2016-17 playing in 36 games scoring 12 total points. He was a former first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings.

Incoming Freshman Select Jersey Numbers

It was also revealed that Peart will be wearing jersey #23 , Luedtke will wear #21, and Mason Salquist will wear #16.