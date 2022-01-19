Huskies’ Larson, Hentges, Perbix Named to U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

by Blake Theisen / Sports Director / @blake_theisen

Three Huskies have been named to join team U.S.A.’s men’s hockey roster for the 2022 Olympics.

On January 6th, U.S.A. Hockey announced that St. Cloud State bench boss Brett Larson would join the coaching staff. Larson will serve as an assistant coach under David Quinn, the former New York Rangers head coach.

“It is a huge honor, and I am extremely proud to represent our country in China,” said Larson. “It’s a dream come true to represent the United States at the Olympic Games.”

Larson isn’t the only Husky headed to China for February’s games. Last week, seniors Sam Hentges and Nick Perbix were named to the final roster, and it was Larson who informed them.

“I was actually out to eat with a bunch of the guys when I got the call,” said Perbix. “So I had to go to a private area and take the call and then not tell the guys. Luckily I got to tell the guys the next day. It still hasn’t set in though, the magnitude of that, representing your country.”

Hentges, Perbix, and Larson will head to Beijing on the 31st of January and return on the 21st of February. They will miss key NCHC series’ against Denver, Western Michigan, and Omaha. All three opponents are ranked inside the top 15.

While Larson is gone, current Associate Head Coach Dave Shyiak will serve as the Interim Head Coach. R.J. Enga, the teams video coordinator, will move to the bench as an assistant under an NCAA waiver.

“Dave Shyiak will lead the bench and R.J. will move down to the bench,” said Larson. “I’m fully confident and comfortable with them. And not only them, but our players as well.”

Shyiak has previous head coaching experience. He spent eight seasons running the bench for the University of Alaska Anchorage from 2005 to 2013. Enga, who is in his first season with SCSU, also has coaching experience, serving as an assistant for Colorado College the previous seven years.