Huskies’ Matt Osterberg Selected by Phillies in MLB Draft

By Blake Theisen / Sports Director / @btheisen24

St. Cloud State University ace pitcher Matt Osterberg was selected today in the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies used the 445th selection in the 15th round to select the lefthander on day three of the draft.

“Being drafted means the world to me,” Osterberg said, “This was a goal I set for myself long before I ever thought it was possible and it’s amazing to see all the hard work and long hours come to fruition.”

Osterberg, a native of Coleman Wisconsin, has spent the past 4 seasons with the Huskies. Over that time he made 35 appearances and 25 starts, earning 12 wins with 159.2 innings pitched and compiling a 3.72 ERA. He struck out 192 batters to just 65 walks.

The southpaw is the most recent Husky to be drafted and the sixth to be drafted Pat Dolan’s tenure. He joins Najee Gaskins (2019-Giants), Kyle Fischer (2014-Marlins), Jordan Smith (2011-Indians), Brian Hansen (2011-Indians) and David Deminsky (2010-Twins).

“Obviously we are all just very excited for Matt and his family!” said Huskies head coach Pat Dolan, “He’s put a heck of a lot of work in coming in as a 160-pound skinny, raw pitcher topping out in the low 80s four years ago to developing into a pro body and a pro draft pick.”

This was the first season that Major League Baseball shortened its draft down from 40 rounds to 20 rounds. In 2020, the draft lasted just 5 rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Getting drafted is pretty special especially now with only 20 rounds,” St. Cloud State assistant coach Rob “Doc” Swendra said, “You have to be one of the 612 players picked in the country.”

Philadelphia now has until August 1, 2021 to reach an agreement with Osterberg on a signing bonus. If singed, he will become the 37th player since 2007 from SCSU to move on to play professional baseball.