Huskies Men’s HOckey Takes Down Colorado College In One Game Series

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.com / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The Huskies had to make up a game against Colorado College on Saturday due to the Tigers entering the bubble late due to COVID-19. The game could not have came at a better time for SCSU as the Huskies had split with bottom half of the conference teams the two weeks prior.

In the first period, the Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Tigers. The goals coming from Easton Brodzinski and Nolan Walker. Walker also picked up an assist on the Brodzinski goals.

The second period went more toward the Tigers way as CC controlled play. They were unable to find the scoreboard in that second period.

In the third, Kevin Fitzgerald would add to the Huskies lead to take a 3-0 victory into the final minutes. Easton Brodzinski added his second of the day on an empty net, and the Huskies would win by a final score of 4-0.

The game would be David Hrenak’s eleventh career shutout on Senior Day.

Next week, the Huskies will face off against UMD with a chance to clinch a top two spot in the conference tournament. A top two spot would give SCSU a game on the first day of the NCHC tournament.