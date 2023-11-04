Huskies set Season High 13 Service Aces in Sweep of Minot State

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn. -The St. Cloud State Huskies volleyball team played the Minot State Beavers in the Huskies final home game of the season on Nov. 4, 2023. The Huskies set a season high 13 service aces and senior Kenzie Foley had two of them while leading the team with 11 kills to help them get the win.

St. Cloud State dominated the first set and Maddie Mactaggart’s late back-to-back service aces helped the Huskies move on to win the first set. The Huskies cruised through the second set with a .276 hitting percentage to help them take a 2 sets to zero lead over the Minot State Beavers.

Adding 5 more service aces in the third set to finish with 13, the Huskies finished their sweep of the Beavers winning the final set 25-17.