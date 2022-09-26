Huskies Shine in Roy Griak Invitational

Max Steigauf / Sports Director

On Saturday St. Cloud State’s cross country team headed to Minneapolis to run in the Roy Griak Invitational.

The competition on Saturday included 30 teams with over 400 competitors.

Three Huskies finished in the top-100 in the 6K. Cheresa Bouley once again shined as she placed 35th with a 23 minute 45 second pace. Iris Guider placed 60th and Greta Freed placed 97th.

The Huskies finished 12th overall as a team once again finishing in the top half of the competition.

St. Cloud will only have a week to rest up before their next meet. Their next meet will be Lucian Rosa Invitational in Parkside, Wisconsin on October 8. After that the Huskies will host their one and only home meet on homecoming weekend. It will be held at the Wapicada Golf Course on October 19.