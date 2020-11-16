Huskies Softball Adds Three Recruits For 2021

By Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The schedule for the upcoming season in the spring has yet to be announced but the team has released three new recruits that will be coming to St. Cloud State this fall.

Paula U’Ren will be welcoming Emma Eickoff, a right handed pitcher out of Becker, MN, Maggie Fitzgerald, who plays Third Base from of Oak Lawn, Illinois, and Madison Spah, an Outfielder who played for Anoka.

Eickoff will only have to make the short drive up Highway 10 to come to SCSU, earned All Conference and All Section honors in 2019. She has also worked with the teams pitching coach, Hillary Johnson since for years prior to joining the Huskies.

Fitzgerald is the only 2021 recruit to be coming from outside the state of Minnesota, will be joining fellow Illinoisans Infielder Maya Keating, and Pitcher Kylie Thomsen. She has been a starter all four years at Richards Highschool Southwest of Chicago where she earned 2x NFCA High School Scholar All-American, First Team All-Conference honors in both 2018 and 2019 and was additionally named the 2019 Christa Carbray Johnson Heart & Hustle Award recipient in 2019 (scsuhuskies.com).

Spah was a starter for multiple years at Anoka, was named MVP of the freshmen team as an eighth grader and was name Most Improved as a sophomore. She also was apart of the team that won the USSSA National Tournament this last Summer with the Midwest Speed 18U Gold Team (scsuhuskies.com)

All information is from scsuhuskies.com.