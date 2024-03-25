Huskies Sports Weekend Wrap Mar. 25

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

HOCK: The men’s hockey team travelled to the Xcel Energy center to defend their NCHC playoff crown over the weekend against the #3 Denver Pioneers. The Huskies would score first, less than two minutes into the game with Cooper Wylie’s third goal of the season. The Denver Pioneers would answer back about seven minutes later starting a follow the leader back and forth game. The huskies lead four separate times in the game but by the end of 60 minutes the game was tied at four. Six minutes into OT Zeev Buium (z-EVE BOO-yum) would poke the puck past Isak Posch to advance Denver to the NCHC final. That loss ended any hope of making the NCAA tournament for SCSU and they end the season 17-16-5.

TENNIS: Both of the women’s tennis matches over the weekend were postponed due to weather.

BASE: The Huskies baseball team had a three game series against the Minnesota State Mavericks over the weekend. In game one the Huskies saw their 2-0 lead wilt away in the sixth inning giving up three runs in the 3-2 loss. Game two would be friendlier to the cardinal and black, scoring four runs in the first three innings to capture a 5-1 victory setting up a rubber game on Friday. St. Cloud scored twice in the eighth to take a 2-1 lead, but the Mavericks used a two run homer run in the ninth to walk off on St. Cloud. The baseball team’s next game against the Sioux Falls Cougars is scheduled for This Thursday.

SOFT: The softball team also got off to a rough start this weekend dropping game one in their series against the Winona State Warriors 10-2. Emma Eickhoff (EYE-cough) was chased out of the game after the first two innings of the loss. Game two would once again though be St. Cloud’s friend. Holly Weinberger (WINE-burger) doubled home a run in the third to give SCSU a 1-0 lead. That was all the run support Justyce Porter would need though. Porter pitched a seven inning shutout with five strikeouts while surrendering six hits. The softball team’s next game is on Friday against Wayne State in the Husky Dome.