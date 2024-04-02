Huskies Sports Wrap 4-2-24

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

4-1-24

BB: St. Cloud State’s baseball team was in Sioux Falls this weekend playing the Sioux Falls Cougars. The Huskies started the series strong scoring four runs in the second inning, and tallying another five en route to a 9-1 series opening win. SCSU would come back to earth in the second game. St. Cloud saw their 7-1 lead vanish in the final three innings of an 11-7 heart breaker. St. Cloud started Saturday’s double header by taking game three 3-2 off the great start from Payton VanBeck, who went 6innings while only allowing 7 baserunners and striking out five. The Huskies looked to win the series in game four. Sawyer Smith knocked in a pair of runs in the third inning giving the Huskies the lead. Smith would then collect another 2 RBI in the sixth inning giving SCSU enough cushion to beat the Cougars 7-3.

SOFT: The Huskies softball team had a busy weekend playing Wayne State and Augustana. In the first game of the week against the Wayne State Wildcats; Maggie Fitzgerald came through in the sixth inning with her seventh homerun of the season to give St. Cloud a 3-1 lead. Grace Frechette followed with a homer of her own giving St. Cloud a 4-1 victory in game one. In game two Emma Eickoff had a stellar game going 5 innings striking out three and not allowing a run allowing the Huskies to sweep the Wildcats with a 6-0 game two win. On Saturday the Huskies played the 2nd place Augustana Vikings. In game one the Vikings jumped out a 6-3 lead by the second inning. It would prove to be too big of a deficit for the Huskies as game one ended with an 11-4 Viking win. Game two was much more back and forth with the lead changing hands four times. But the Vikings scored three runs in the sixth to sweep the Huskies 8-6.