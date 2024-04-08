Huskies Sports Wrap 4-8-24

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

BASE: The Huskies baseball team found all the offense they needed in their four game sweep against the Northern State Wolves. St. Cloud outscored Northern State 38-8 in the series with two games ending with St. Cloud scoring ten plus runs. The Huskies now have a season best six-game win streak. They will have a mid-week two game stint against the Concordia St. Paul Bears on Wednesday.

SOFT: The Softball team had a tough weekend against NSIC conference opponents. On Friday the Huskies travelled to Roseville to play the Concordia St. Paul Bears in a double header. After dropping the first game in heart breaking fashion the Huskies would lose game two in an 11-12 heartbreaking ten inning game. Saturday’s double header against SMSU wouldn’t provide any relief for St. Cloud. The Huskies lost both games 2-1 and 8-0 respectfully. The huskies will look to get back in the win column against Bemidji State on Wednesday.

TEN: The Huskies Tennis team hosted the Duluth Bulldogs this weekend looking to break up a four match losing streak. St. Cloud got off to a good start winning the doubles point after sweeping the Bulldogs. The Cardinal and Black would capture four of the six singles points beating UMD 5-2. Maria Moliter and Oriana Grott are a perfect 3-0 as doubles partners. St. Cloud will stay at home this week hosting the Sioux Falls Cougars on Friday.