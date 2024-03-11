Huskies Sports Wrap March 11th

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

MHOCK: The men’s hockey team travelled north to Duluth to finish the regular season against the Bulldogs. SCSU scored twice in the first 20 minutes to open up a 2-1 lead on Duluth. The Huskies doubled their lead in the second period scoring another two goals to lead 4-2 heading into the final period. The Bulldogs battled back scoring three of the next four goals to force OT in game one, and with seven seconds left in the extra frame UMD would score to take game one 6-5. Game two got off to an ugly start with the Bulldogs scoring twice in the second period to start the scoring. St. Cloud answered with two goals of their own to tie the game heading into the third period. Duluth pulled away on the third scoring twice to beat the Huskies 4-2. St. Cloud now will gear up for the NCHC quarter finals against the Western Michigan Broncos at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center this weekend.

SOFT: The Huskies softball team had a very successful trip to Florida on spring break going 7-1 in the Spring Games in Auburndale Florida. The Huskies outscored their opponents 53-22 over the eight-game showcase. This week the softball team will be in Joplin, Missouri for games against University of Central Oklahoma and Nebraska Kearny.

WREST: One of the most successful division two wrestling teams will look to win their sixth National Championship in nine years. The St. Cloud State wrestling team will be in Wichita this weekend. St. Cloud has eight wrestlers in the tournament with #1 ranked 157 lbs. Nick Novak leading the way as he looks to defend his national title from last season.

BB: The Huskies baseball team will be back in action this weekend against the Augustana Vikings after being off for spring break.

TEN: The Huskies tennis team had 3 matches over spring break. First the Huskies beat the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans 6-1, only dropping 1 singles match. The Huskies second match against the Cornerstone Golden Eagles. St. Cloud lost four of the five singles matches to fall 4-2. The third matches would be even closer against the Spring Arbor Cougars with the doubles point being the deciding factor in the 4-3 loss. The tennis team will travel south to play the Minnesota State Mavericks and the Winona State Warriors this weekend.