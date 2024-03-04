Huskies Sports Wrap March 3

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @MSteigauf

MHOCK: The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team wrapped up their final regular season home series of the year last weekend against the Denver Pioneers. In game one the Pioneers scored first less than five minutes into the game and never trailed. Denver bombarded the Huskies with three goals in the first period on their way to a 6-2 rout of St. Cloud. In game two Denver once again scored first tallying the only goal of the first period, but game two would have a similar result with Denver scoring four times in the third to sweep St. Cloud 7-2. The Huskies will play the Duluth Bulldogs this weekend, and both games can be heard on 88.1 KVSC.

WHOCK: The women’s hockey team travelled to Duluth to start the WCHA playoffs in a rematch of last year’s playoff series. After a scoreless first period in game one the Bulldogs scored early in the second period. After that the Bulldogs found their scoring touch putting up another four goals to take game one 5-0 with Reece Hunt scoring 5 points. Game two would also be scoreless after the first 20 minutes but once again the Bulldogs would find the back of the net in the second period with a lucky bounce from Mannon McMahon. (Man-on McMAN). UMD scored again in the third to end the Huskies WCHA playoff hopes.

SOFT: The Huskies softball team is on the road this week for the spring games in Auburndale Florida. They will play eight games in four days over spring break.

MBB: St. Cloud State’s men’s basketball team started the NSIC playoffs on Wednesday in Marshall Minnesota versus the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs. The Mustangs would start the second half by going on a 21-7 run giving them a sizable lead that the Huskies couldn’t overcome. St. Cloud lost by a final score of 74-63.

WBB: The women’s basketball team played at home in the first round of the NSIC playoffs against the Minot State Beavers. St. cloud pulled away in the fourth quarter outscoring the beavers 19-7 to give St. Cloud a first round win 75-54 to move on to the NSIC quarterfinals in Sioux Falls. St. Cloud would play the Northern State wolves in their quarterfinal matchup. The Huskies jumped out to a ten point lead in the third, but the Wolves would battle back in the fourth to send the game to OT. Northern State would cruise past SCSU in the extra frame to beat St. Cloud 67-59.

WREST: The St. Cloud State Huskies wrestling team competed in the super region 5 tournament over the weekend. St. Cloud would win the tournament for the 8th straight time while also qualifying eight wrestlers for the NCAA tournament.

125 lbs. Conor Knopick (3rd)

133 lbs. Caleb Meekins (3rd)

149 lbs. Colby Njos (1st)

157 lbs. Nick Novak (1st)

165 lbs. Anthony Herrera (2nd)

174 lbs. Cole Glazier (3rd)

184 lbs. Bryce Fitzpatrick (3rd)

197 lbs. Dominic Murphey (1st)